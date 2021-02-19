Midtown Atlanta

Crews are working to stabilize a tower crane found leaning from a midtown high-rise Friday.

The under-construction building, identified as 1105 W. Peachtree, is bordered by 13th Street and 12th Street. The tower crane was reported as leaning and unstable around 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews on scene reported that a mechanical failure had caused the top of the crane to lean, and that it was in jeopardy of falling down.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, multiple buildings, restaurants, and parking decks in the area have been evacuated. Authorities have also shut down portions of nearby roadways, asking people to avoid the area as they work to dismantle the crane.

A spokesperson from Brasfield & Gorrie, the general contractor, released the following statement on Saturday morning:

"Our team and consultants worked through the night to establish a plan to remove the crane safely. Equipment was brought in from other states overnight to assist in this process.

There will be increased activity at the jobsite as the team continues to erect and position assist cranes, which take significant time to assemble. The team is reinforcing the tower crane that will then be dismantled. We appreciate the residents' and community's patience during this process."

Cortez Stafford, a spokesperson with the Atlanta fire department, reported two very large mobile cranes arrived to assist in the process. The two cranes, 600 and 900 tons, will be used to dismantle the unstable crane that started leaning on Friday.

Crane in midtown Atlanta

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.