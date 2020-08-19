FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a balcony overlooking Main Street in Atlanta, Chad Williams witnessed something he wished he’d never seen.
“You could see the fire on the window like right there, they had to squat down and spray up under because it went from the roof to the fourth floor under,” Williams said.
A massive fire spread quickly through the roof of the Avana on Main apartments in Buckhead on Wednesday. One hundred and fifty people escaped in the nick of time.
Mark Messer was one of the survivors and so were his two cats.
“I was concerned. I was hoping the fire people would get here very quickly because it was really taking off in a heartbeat,” Messer said.
They feared the worst after hearing an explosion and seeing flames coming from the air conditioning units on the roof.
“The thing is they went pop, pop, pop, because they’re all right next to each other and as each one got hot; they would all burst into flames,” Messer said.
Incredibly, firefighters saved the day and it's nothing short of a miracle that Mark and his cats made it out without a scratch.
“They freaked out because they thought we were going to the Vet and then when they got outside; they calmed down and were like oh we’re not going to the vet, ok,” Messer said.
Fire officials could not confirm that the fire started from an overheated HVAC system. That said, it is possible that the fire spread to the a/c units and subsequently exploded.
For residents displaced by the fire, a reception center and Georgia Red Cross assistance center is set up at Passion City Church at 515 Garson Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.
