ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a church in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon.
According to this tweet, the fire happened at Valley View Church of God on Locust Lane Southeast.
A caller reported seeing heavy smoke inside the building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
