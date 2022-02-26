GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emergency crews worked to extinguish an out of control woods fire Saturday.
Officials said Engine 3, Rescue 3, Engine 1, Engine 11, Engine 6, Rescue 6, Tender 1, and Battalion 1 all worked to get the fire on Highway 99 out completely.
They warn residents to be cautious in the area, as this fire can be expected to be burning for several days within the firebreaks.
Georgia Forestry responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
