SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Crews extinguishing a vehicle fire came across a gruesome discovery Thursday morning when they found a body inside.
The vehicle was found near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Old National Highway in South Fulton.
Few details have been released, including a cause of death or identity of the victim.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will provide updates as new details are learned.
