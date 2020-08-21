LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The LaGrange Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames of a local house fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire occurred on the 300 block of Alford Street around 1:41 p.m., with reports of smoke billowing from the roof of the house.
Firefighters were able to control the fire through the front door.
Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
This fire is still under investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
