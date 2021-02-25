Crews have found a body while battling a blaze at a home in southeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Atlanta Fire says the body was found at the home on the 1400 block of Gault St. just after 2 a.m. and confirms the fire is fatal. No other details are known, including the identity of the victim or a cause.
Crews are still actively working the scene. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
#BREAKING @ATLFireRescue working a deadly house fire in SE #Atlanta. I’ll have the details on @cbs46 #wakeupatl pic.twitter.com/A1TG5kI24q— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) February 25, 2021
