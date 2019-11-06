ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Crews battling a blaze in southwest Atlanta made a gruesome discovery when they found a body in a fire early Wednesday morning.
The body was found in a shed behind a building near the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.
Atlanta Fire believes the victim may have been squatting.
No word on what caused the fire.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.