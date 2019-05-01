ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS460 It's been another 24-hours of tires banging through a pothole in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon.
One driver even popped her tire on it.
“Then we heard like this noise so I pulled over because I could tell that my tire was messed up, so here we are,” said driver Meg Dudokovich.
Trying to get this fixed CBS46 reporter Vince Sims contacted the Mayor's Office for a second day in a row looking for answers and resolution.
Finally after seeing the severity of this pothole, the city responded by sending crews out to make repairs -- though it a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made.
Danny Solomon lives in Buckhead and likes the idea that potholes can be reported and supposedly fixed within five days, but he doesn't find it always works.
“Their response time to many of the requests that I have given them has been unfulfilled in their allotted time frame,” Solomon said.
Solomon gave CBS46 reference numbers of two potholes claims he made. One on April 8th and one dated March 25th. Both have a status of "in progress".
“They claim five days,” Solomon said. “So I put these potholes in and I specifically stated on the app on what needs to be done. April 8th and here we are May 1st and nothing has been done yet.”
He added that if it's going to take longer that's fine.
“But don’t say what you are going to do and don’t do it. That’s all. It’s real simple.”
