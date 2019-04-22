DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) On Pasco Lane in DeKalb County, getting help from the water department can sometimes be a dead end road.
But that's about to change.
On Monday, county crews installed new state-of-the-art electronic accuSTREAM water meters manufactured by Sensus. It's technology that will allow county officials to read data remotely and provide them with a more accurate reading of water usage.
"We had an independent assessment done to confirm to us that these meters will get the job done," explained DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
He says the new meters will be replacing more than 100,000 old and defective meters countywide.
"Today all of our customers, 194,000 are receiving regular bills with that being said there are about 4000,000 that are in dispute," said Thurmond. "But if you put it in context 400 out of 194,000 is a high percentage of accuracy. Now if one is bad, that's too many.. I get that."
It all sounds good, but to be honest most homeowners aren't sure what to expect.
"For anyone who has been inconvenienced by the problems over the last decade, last two decades on behalf of the county I apologize. More than that I commit to them that we have a plan in place and the system is being improved even as we speak," he added.
It will take the county three years to get the job done. They want to replace the old ones with new ones.
They're focusing on the areas of Decatur, Tucker and Gresham Park right now. They've installed more than 420 of the new meters thus far and they have about 30,000 to go this year.
