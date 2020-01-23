DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta is one of the busiest in town, and it doesn’t help that they have to deal with a traffic hazard next to their parking lot.
James and Billy go there every day for coffee and have been talking about the hole at the entrance for months.
“It’s dangerous Billy. I’m 77-years-old,” DeKalb County resident James Mynatt.
“It’s been like this for nearly a year and nobody has done anything about it,” DeKalb County resident Billy Pinckard said.
Nine months ago, the drain grate broke. Dekalb County put down a metal plate, but it shifted to the side and nothing had been done since.
“It would take them about a half an hour to come out and pull out that trash and fix it,” Mynatt said.
Perhaps the County could learn a thing or two about good service from a fast food chain which embraces it.
“We stuck the cones in the hole and out and around it just so that we could keep our guests safe,” Chick-fil-A Owner Greg Mapoles said.
“I hope the county gets out here quick,” Mynatt said.
And they did, after CBS46 got involved. The problem was solved, all in a day’s work.
County workers put the metal plate back in place with cones on top and they ordered a new drain grate which is expected to arrive in two weeks. Once they receive it, they will install it.
"The DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department received a call about this damaged grate on Nov. 11, 2019. A replacement grate is being manufactured and is scheduled for delivery on Feb. 10. As soon as it is received, installation will be scheduled. Traffic cones have been placed over the hole until the repair can be made. In the meantime, the county will monitor the site to ensure the public’s safety," read a statement sent by a county official.
