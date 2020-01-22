ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Gas Light crews assisted emergency responders at the scene of a natural gas leak near an Atlanta elementary school Wednesday morning.
The gas leak took place at a YMCA facility near Drew Charter Elementary School on Eva Davis Way in Eastlake.
No word on if any evacuations were prompted.
No other details were released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
