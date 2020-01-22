ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Gas Light crews assisted emergency responders at the scene of reported natural gas leak at Drew Charter School Elementary Academy.
A spokesperson for the school said that students were moved to the Junior and Senior Academy buildings until Atlanta Gas Light gave the all clear.
Atlanta Gas Light said that crews identified a malfunctioning part on the natural gas meter located outside of the school as the source of the natural gas odor.
Technicians safely completed repairs, and no natural gas was detected inside the school.
Students have returned to the building.
