LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) Crews were able to rescue a victim trapped in a house fire in Lilburn Monday morning.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the home on the 4000 block of Shiela Court in Lilburn.
When police and fire arrived on scene, they confirmed that a person was trapped inside. Crews were able to rescue the victim and they were taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
The victim has not been identified.
No word on a cause of the fire.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.