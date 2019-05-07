SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) Rescue crews were able to free a worker who was hanging from the top of a cell tower in Suwanee on Monday.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the worker was suspended in air near the top of the tower, which was located on the 4900 block of West Price Road. The worker was nearly 100 feet above ground.
Two contact climbers were able to reach the man but they needed the fire department's assistance to get him to the ground.
A rescue harness was fitted and a belay line lowered him to the ground. He was said to be alert, conscious and breathing.
The name of the worker has not been released.
