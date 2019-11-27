ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews were quick to respond to a two-alarm fire at multiple businesses near the Atlanta BeltLine Wednesday evening.
Around 9:45 p.m. fire crews received a call regarding a fire at Paris on Ponce, a retailer of vintage decor and furniture. The store is located in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon.
"I don't know, it was very surreal to think about, but you know, the stuff in there we can rebuild. The good news it's got a good brick foundation. The roofs about the only thing that can burn, but it's a pretty old roof. We need a new roof anyways," said Ace Amerson, part-owner of Paris on Ponce. "I grabbed a picture book and my animals."
Smoke was seen pouring out into the area as crews worked to put out multiple hot spots. Businesses impacted included a flea market and communal retail space.
Firefighters were able to assist people out of the building, that is over 100 years old, without injury. Some businesses had been there for as many as 26 years.
Crews are still on the scene. A cause of fire has not yet been determined.
