ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews were quick to respond to a two-alarm fire at a business near the Atlanta BeltLine Wednesday evening.
Around 9:45 p.m. fire crews received a call regarding a fire at Paris on Ponce, a retailer of vintage decor and furniture. The store is located in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon.
Crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.