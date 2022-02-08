Crews respond to fire at Parkview High School in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) — Fire crews responded to a reported fire Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Gwinnett County.
According to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services, the fire has been extinguished but crews are working to remove smoke from the building. All students and staff were evacuated without incident and students are being released on schedule.
No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are headed to the seen to try and determine a cause.
