CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are expected to begin repairs on a sinkhole that's blocking access to three schools in Rockdale County.
The sinkhole is on Rowland Road and is blocking access to Rockdale County High School, C.J. Hicks Elementary and Rockdale Magnet School.
Drivers are prohibited from entering from East View Road.
The repairs are expected to last six to eight weeks.
Those dropping off students at either of the schools with have to enter from Pine Log Road to the south.
Drivers are being urged to give themselves extra time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.