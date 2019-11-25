COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are fighting a nearly uncontrollable blaze at a Smyrna residence.
The home located on Woodland Brooke Drive became consumed by flames around 4 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within six minutes.
They believe the incident began as a vehicle fire that then spread to the home.
So far no injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.