GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County firefighters are working to extinguish a morning fire at a business in Buford.
Crews responded to a reported business fire at 1450 Peachtree Industrial Blvd NE at 9:42 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, the business was engulfed in flames.
Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is closed off in both directions so crews have access to a fire hydrant on the opposite side of the road from the business.
No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
