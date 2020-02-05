CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- When there's heavy rain in metro Atlanta, you can probably think of one or two spots that are known to flood.
Crews took steps to prevent flooding ahead of the torrential rain expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
The City of Chamblee set up a pump on Chamblee Dunwoody Road between American Industrial Way and New Peachtree Road. That stretch of road has been under water during heavy rainfalls in the past couple of months. A city spokesperson said the bypass pump, which is pumping excess water into the storm system, has worked the past few times it's rained, so they're hoping for the best Wednesday night.
So are nearby businesses.
"It seems to shut down with basically any kind of rain," Richard Gazaway said about the road. He is the general manager at Vintage Pizzeria. "We seem a little slower on the days the road is closed down there, it's just more difficult for people on the other side of the railroad tracks to get over here."
Crews cleared storm drains and removed debris on I-20 and on the downtown connector Wednesday afternoon.
GDOT also said steps were taken to prevent flooding on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road, which saw significant flooding because of clogged drains last month. A GDOT spokesperson said the contractor made adjustments to the drainage after the last flooding incident.
Still, GDOT encourages all drivers to be safe because there is a chance you'll run into intermittent flooding with the heavy rain in the forecast.
