ATHENS-CLARKE CO (CBS46)—A 150-year-old Confederate monument is coming down in downtown Athens
According to officials, College Avenue and Broad Street will close until 6 a.m. while crews work to remove the statue. Officials noted the removal could take several nights.
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners approved the statue's removal at a commission meeting in June 2020.
The statue will be moved near Barber Creek, the only known Civil War battle location in Athens.
