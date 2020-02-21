ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews were working feverishly Friday night to fix a sinkhole closing one of the most popular sections of the Beltline.
Though the path near Krog Market is closed to the public for safety reasons but that didn’t stop pedestrians.
“Did you see that the path was closed?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy to a person making their way to the path.
“I did, at the intersection, yeah,” said Ryan Haulder who is a regular on the East side Bletline trail.
“But you just came through anyway?” asked Jamie.
“’Yeah we walk this path weekly, so we figured we could get around somewhere,” said Haulder.
The popular part of the East side beltline trail is closed, oooo noooo! Good news, I know when it should open. Details @cbs46 #beltline #atlanta #gettingresults pic.twitter.com/94PdSRW51b— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 22, 2020
In a statement, The Department of Watershed Management said "crews will begin excavating the portion of the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail that is currently closed to continue assessing the condition of that portion of the trail and needed repairs."
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy went down and did some digging of his own, and crews working there told him that where the sinkhole is lies a cobblestone pipe from the 1800's.
While it is leaking, it was clean of debris inside the pipe, meaning no dirt was seeping in. Crews working on the problem said around the pipe, foam will be used to stabilize the area.
They said while the heavy rains the city has recently experienced didn’t cause the hole, it also didn’t help.
With the sun set to shine all day on Saturday the closed off section seems set to receive plenty of use.
“Do you think people will be using this part of the path tomorrow?” Jamie asked Haulder.
“I'm sure there will probably be more if I had to guess,” said Haulder
The good news is crews are pushing to open the path by Sunday evening.
