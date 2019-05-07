TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) A water main break in Tucker left residents without water for over 12 hours on Tuesday.
"When I went to bed everything seemed to be normal," said Greg Blake, whose house looks onto Henderson Mill Road."I took a shower right before I went to bed it was pretty late probably around 11 p.m. and then when we woke up I tried to wash my hands and had to go to the bathroom and no water."
The break on Henderson Mill Road left a huge hole in the road causing traffic delays, and leaving neighbors without a drop in their taps. But it didn't happen this morning.
"She (Blake's girlfriend) got home yesterday around 5.30 p.m. and she noticed that water had been gushing across the street and also noticed a red clay as well," said Blake.
Crews only started working on the break at 5:45 a.m., but it wasn't just residents affected. Students at Henderson Middle School and High were left high and dry too, forcing them to transport children to Tucker Middle School where they were housed for the day.
Homeowners described how they've been dealing with the sanitary side of the situation.
"Fortunately I took a shower yesterday so I hope to be able to take one tonight to," said Blake.
But them that still leaves the question of using the restroom.
"That's a good question, I did buy a lot of water."
Relief finally came later in the evening when water was restored as neighbors were preparing for the worst. Henderson Mill Road still remains closed as crews will resume repairing the road for vehicle use.
