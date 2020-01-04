ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of Georgia Power customers were in the dark for several hours Saturday as heavy winds blew through metro Atlanta.
The Georgia Power outage map had over 7,000 customers without service across the area, with many in a pocket near Chamblee.
Georgia Power crews were able to restore service around 7 p.m.
Another pocket affected about 500 customers in an area between Buford and Suwanee.
