DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A brush fire along the southbound lanes of Interstate 285 in DeKalb County caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday afternoon.
Crews are working to extinguish the flames along the interstate between Henderson Road Bridge and Northlake Parkway.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.