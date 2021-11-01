SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday afternoon.
Crews are working to clear the wreck on the eastbound lanes of I-285 just before the Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 exit. At this time only two lanes are open.
Police tell CBS46 News that minor injures have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.