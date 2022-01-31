ATLANTA (CBS46) — Crews are working to fix a gas main break in Midtown Atlanta.
Construction crews in the area of 1280 Spring Street NW reportedly struck an underground gas main and gas is coming up through several sidewalk cracks.
Atlanta Gas Light released the following statement in regards to the incident:
"A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light working a construction project in the area damaged a 4 inch main near Spring Street. Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 priority as we work to swiftly address this issue."
Some streets in the area are currently blocked off and Atlanta Police are working to direct traffic.
