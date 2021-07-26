GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are advising commuters to avoid a busy roadway in Gwinnett County after a large sink hole popped up in the area.
Crews are working to repair the sinkhole in the area of Old Fountain Road at Prospect Road.
"The amount of time it will take to repair the road is unknown," said the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Stay with CBS46 News for more updates on this story.
