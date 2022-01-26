DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are currently making repairs to a water main at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ashford Parkway.
County officials say the main break was caused by a contractor doing construction in the area.
Some customers are without service. The county is providing bottled water to affected residential customers.
Officials say the repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.