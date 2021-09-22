ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta Watershed crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday evening.
Crews are working to repair an 8 inch water main break near the 800 block of Duffield Drive which affected 25 homes and one hydrant in the area.
Water service has been turned off for the time being, officials reported.
Crews are in the process of repairing an 8” main break near 827 Duffield Dr. NW. Water service has been turned off, and 25 homes and one hydrant are being affected.Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.#DWMatWork #ATLWatershed pic.twitter.com/SJMdHEfri5— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) September 23, 2021
