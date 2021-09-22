Yellow police tape

Yellow police tape says "police line do not cross" is set against blurry background.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta Watershed crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday evening.

Crews are working to repair an 8 inch water main break near the 800 block of Duffield Drive which affected 25 homes and one hydrant in the area.

Water service has been turned off for the time being, officials reported.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

