DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to repair a water main break that has shut down a portion of a roadway in Decatur.
As repairs are being made, portions of Henderson Mill Road will be shut down between Glenrose Drive and Midvale Road.
Residents are also impacted and officials say if you experience brown water, you should run faucets until the water is clear.
It's unclear when the work will be complete.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
