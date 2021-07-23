DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in the City of Decatur are looking for a group of young men suspected of carjacking at least two people at gunpoint in a two-day span.
The first happened Thursday around 5:45pm on a quiet neighborhood on Mimosa Place. A woman was visiting a friend’s home when a black 4-door Toyota Corolla sped up to her white 2021 Jeep Cherokee.
Three young men pulled up, jumped out--one carrying a gray handgun--and demanded the woman hand over her keys. The three then split up, at least one stealing the woman’s car and the other driving the black getaway vehicle as they fled the neighborhood.
“I think she had just gotten out of the car and three gentleman pulled up and held her at gunpoint, and she obviously relinquished her car and they took off,” Elle Vickery said.
Many neighbors who did not want to show their faces tell CBS46’s Hayley Mason the cars may have been scoping out the area for hours beforehand. Many home surveillance systems spot the car circling the area around the time of the carjacking.
“Some of the cameras in the neighborhood caught that car coming by earlier too an hour or two hours earlier on their footage,” Vickery said.
Friday afternoon, police telling CBS46 another resident was carjacked at gunpoint in a similar fashion on Kirk Crossing Drive. Young men pulled up to a man’s home as he was moving items at out of his home. They demanded his phone and keys while pointing a gun at him.
In the Mimosa Place carjacking, police are looking for three men between 17 to 20 years old, one carrying a gray handgun. The suspects were driving a mid-2000’s black 4-door Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler and the stolen 2021 white Cherokee with GA tag: CPX8949.
The second vehicle stolen Friday afternoon is a silver 2015 Audi A4 bearing GA tag: CGH2440.
“We’ll be a lot more careful, whereas a lot of people who haven't been sitting their security systems, they will,” Vickery said.
