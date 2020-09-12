COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Newton County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying two men accused of stealing an AC unit from a Covington home.
Surveillance footage captured the two men taking off with an AC unit from a home on Tanglewood Drive on August 30.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a small, white van with a dark colored door on the passenger side.
If you can identify the suspects, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator French at (678) 625-1429.
(0) comments
