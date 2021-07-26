BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Brookhaven Police Department announced Monday that they have identified a man who was involved in a hit and run accident.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrants for 21-year-old Willie Lennell Stinson of Atlanta following the accident that occurred near the intersection of North Druid Hills and Colonial Drive on Monday.
During the investigation, officials reported that Stinson fled from officers after a brief struggle on scene. They also discovered a magazine belonging to a firearm fell from Stinson's pocket.
"No firearm was observed or used; however, we recognize from the presence of the magazine that Stinson may be armed," said Brookhaven Police Department.
Stinson was last seen wearing a two-toned, black and yellow windbreaker and light colored jeans.
He is facing a slew of charges including obstruction of a police officer, hit and run, driving while unlicensed, driving without insurance, and following too closely.
Stinson is not yet in custody police told CBS46 News.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
