ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta family is left traumatized after suspects pointed a gun at a 7-year-old demanding his mom give away her keys or watch her son be killed.
The carjacking happened on Sept. 26 near Pryor Road and Moury Street, just in front of the family's apartment.
Around 1 a.m., Lakira Isaac parked the car she and her son were in, along the street because their complex's parking spaces were full, she says.
Isaac told CBS46, "They end up putting the gun toward my son's head and said, 'if you don't give me the keys, I'll kill your son.'"
Now, 7-year-old Carter does not talk much anymore since it happened. Isaac says he has started counseling to help.
Once the carjackers demanded the keys, she dropped them, grabbed her son then ran as fast as she could toward her apartment unit.
When they made it inside, Isaac called 911.
"No one should ever have to look over their shoulder and see if someone is going to rob them and do terrible things to them."
The mom continued, "I just feel like it's horrible for my 7-year-old, in second grade, to go through something like this." Adding, "I don't wish this on anyone."
Later that day, Atlanta Police spotted the stolen car and pursued it. The suspects crashed the car.
The driver was arrested but three others inside took off.
"So many people are out here getting targeted for things they work hard for: their cars, their life, it's just a lot."
Isaac does not have the means to get new transportation right now for work and her kids' school. Still, she says it's not the car but the ongoing crime that's upsetting.
"I can't believe something like this happened to me, it's very traumatizing."
The mom is a beloved head custodian at River Trail Middle in Fulton County, who recently went viral on social media after an act of kindness.
So the community is trying to help replace the car.
APD has not yet identified all the suspects in this case.
