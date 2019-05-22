ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A new crime alert has Atlanta Police searching for one of their most wanted fugitives.
APD said they'll need your help finding fugitive Xavier Sanders.
It was supposed to be a fun outing -- a couple parked, got out of the car and started heading to 97 Estoria Bar down the street for a cocktail. APD said that’s when Sanders and an accomplice struck just before 11: 30 p.m near the corner of Wylie and Estoria.
“The males pulled a weapon on them and demanded the victims property,” explained Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty.
Two guns were aimed in the faces of both victims, unknown men threatening to shoot them if they made a wrong move. The victims gave Sanders and the second suspect all their property, but that still wasn’t enough.
“Then the males started to pat one of the victims down,” Daugherty explained.
That’s when one of the suspects felt a gun on the male victim’s waste. The two battled for the gun. The victim won then fired six shots at the robbers. He hit one as the suspects fled.
However, police don't believe this is the first time the suspects committed a crime of this nature. Now, they need your help finding Sanders before he pulls a gun on someone you love.
“Any false move or accident by the suspects can ultimately lead to the loss of someone’s life,” Daugherty said.
Authorities are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to Sanders arrest. You can report what you know to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
