ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A carefree run on the Beltline quickly turned into a nightmare for one local runner who was scammed out of $3,500 by another jogger.
“This guy stopped me and was like hey can I borrow your phone my wife and I need a ride," said Kate Laird who has lived near the Bobby Jones Golf Course for over three years.
The incident happened on the Beltline on October 8 around 11 a.m.
Kate said she tries to be a good Samaritan and frequently runs on the North West portion of the Beltline near Bobby Jones Golf Course.
“It looked like he was making a call and then he says o they’re not answering I’ll just shoot them a text,” said Kate.
It’s at this point the smooth talking runner accessed the popular money transfer app Venmo, that Kate already had installed and set up, then told her he sent the message and casually jogged off.
“I kind of got nervous, 4.48 I organized my phone so I have a finance folder so I went to look there because that’s where the most important stuff is, I realized wait where’s Venmo,” said Kate.
The scammer had deleted the Venmo app.
Kate downloaded the app and saw $3,500 had been transferred to a user called Dollar.General.
“He seemed very natural in what he was doing he actively pretended to be on the phone with somebody,” said Kate.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with another neighbor in the area who said she was also approached by a man around 11am on the Bletline asking to use her phone. She asked the man to tell her the number he wanted to call, he told he forgot it and jogged on.
Kate contacted Venmo and her bank straight away, and now is waiting tenuously about whether or not the transfer can be stopped. If it's too late, she says she will then have to open a fraud charge with the police and her bank.
“Definitely going to be impactful that’s going to be my next few months rent and that’s going to be a big hurt,” said Kate.
She warns others to make sure there is a password required to access any money app on your phone such as a series of numbers, face ID or fingerprint.
She described the man as a black male aged 25-30, tall, and wearing a green sweatshirt with black leggings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.