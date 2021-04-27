STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting at a DeKalb County convenience store left one person dead early Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at convenience store on Hairston Road in Stone Mountain. Police say the victim, 34-year-old Paul Docks was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, no suspects have been identified and no others were injured, police reported.
The investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
