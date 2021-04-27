Accident or crime scene cordon tape
kali9

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting at a DeKalb County convenience store left one person dead early Friday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at convenience store on Hairston Road in Stone Mountain. Police say the victim, 34-year-old Paul Docks was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

At this time, no suspects have been identified and no others were injured, police reported.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.