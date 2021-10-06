ATM thief

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for three thieves responsible for stealing ATM machines around the county. 

Over the past two months, two ATM machines were stolen. Deputies said the group attempted a third, but was unsuccessful.

The suspects, who were captured on video at two of the locations, are three men in a Gold GMC Envoy with the third light above the back window busted.

Deputies believe they have previously used a white Infinity, dark Suburban/Tahoe in addition to the gold Envoy shown below to commit similar thefts throughout the state.

If you have any information about these subjects or the vehicle pictured, please contact:

