ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a homicide case in northwest Atlanta.
On July 5, 26-year-old Demarquez Mobley was shot multiple times in the area of Center Street.
Surveillance video captured images of the wanted suspect in this case shortly before the incident, detectives told CBS46 News.
Anyone with knowledge of this person’s identity is encouraged to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Callers with information can remain anonymous and be eligible to collect a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
