ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another car was stolen in metro Atlanta Sunday.
But this recent victim says he really just wants back what's inside of his car.
Falcons player Younghoe Koo posted on Instagram Sunday morning saying someone stole his black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Koo took a picture of an empty parking spot and posted that 'he won't be mad, just bring back all of his cleats so he can go kick!'
This isn't the only car theft of a high profile person in recent months in the metro.
In May, Tennesee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins' Rolls Royce disappeared from where it was parked at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
"I was mad. How can I not leave my car at an airport that’s supposed to secured and protected?" he said in frustration.
That discovery happened shortly after a man stole singer-songwriter Akon's Range Rover while the singer was pumping gas in Buckhead.
While the theft's are happening across the metro area, Atlanta police do have advice for how to avoid falling victim.
"A lot of times these are slider crimes, the criminal takes the vehicle, proceeds as a joy ride and the car is abandoned a couple hours afterwards." said Officer Anthony Grant.
When it comes to the city of Atlanta specifically, there is a trend to the stolen car cases.
"Of our auto thefts, 60 percent of these thefts account for the keys being left inside the vehicle." he continued.
