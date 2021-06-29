CRIME ALERT: Gunman wanted after Pizza Hut manager shot, robbed, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A young Atlanta father is recovering in the hospital after being shot, robbed, and left for dead went he left work.
Police hope finding the suspect will be easier because of the specific hoodie he had on.
The shooter wore a red hoodie with words that said "Warning, I really don't care."
"You don't care? He doesn't care?" Sarah Miller cried, "my son cares and Lithonia cares."
Her son, Joshua Miller, is recovering from his third surgery with at least two more to go after being shot in his left side on June 18th.
Lithonia investigators confirmed, additional footage reveals the shooter lurked and followed Miller before the attack that Friday night.
"He's a good kid, a great dad, a brother, and he didn't deserve this." He deserves justice, his mom told CBS46.
The 22-year-old had just moved into a new apartment with his three-year-old daughter, the job at Pizza Hut making it all possible. He was leaving that job, on Evans Mill Road, when he was shot.
"Everything he worked hard for, they took it away from him," added Sarah Miller.
Neighbors believe the shooter was someone they often saw walk around the area. But investigators told CBS46, they still don't have an identity-- something the Miller family needs to move forward.
"I don't want him to be in pain anymore. It's 12 days today in the hospital, fighting for his life everyday."
The family began a fundraiser to help with reward money and medical expenses.
