MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some things you have to see to believe. This is definitely one that you should probably just stick to reading the story.
Around four Sunday morning, Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a complaint regarding two people having sex on the front steps of the Daybreak Day Resource Center on the 100 block of Walnut Street in Macon.
When deputies arrived they found out that it was a legitimate call. There were two people having sex. The deputies broke the two up and asked the male to get dressed. While the man was dressing, it was discovered that the female was unresponsive. Emergency services were called, and they determined that the female had been dead for some time.
Authorities said that the cause of the woman's death is still under investigation, but they said it does not appear to be the result of foul play, at this time. An autopsy will be preformed to determine the cause of death. Investigators arrested 55 year-old Kenny Whitehead and charged him with necrophilia. Whitehead has no bond.
