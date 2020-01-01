CRIME ALERT: Man on the loose after failed kidnapping attempt

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Decatur police are searching for a man they said tried to kidnap a woman. They now want everyone to be on the look out for the man.
“I got pepper spray but I don’t have it on me now, I forgot my purse,” Siltina Daniels told CBS46.
That’s a mistake you may not want to repeat. Decatur police said a woman was attacked near the intersection of E. College Ave. and Sam St. exactly where CBS46 found Siltina Daniels.
“I know she was terrified,” Daniels said.
The attack happened on December 10th just before 9 p.m.
“This is very scary because my mom lives here in this community, it’s very concerning and I know there are a lot of women in this area,” Annette Harper explained.
Police said a woman was standing on Sam St. waiting for a ride when she noticed a man across the street. That’s when he walked towards the woman, grabbed her wrist and told her to come with him.
“We will not take the long walks anymore. We will stay within well-lit areas just to be sure, possibly a buddy system have somebody else out with you when you’re out and about,” Harper said.
The woman screamed no, fought off her attacker and ran to the safety.
Police said her attacker is still out on the loose. He’s described as a white male in his 40’s or 50’s, around 5’9” and has grayish hair.
