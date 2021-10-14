ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta Police are looking for 26-year-old Fabien Perry, who they believe is the man caught on camera punching a woman in the face.
Video shows a man get out of his car before kicking the victim’s car. He finally approaches the driver side window to assault her.
“I saw an erratic driver coming down Highway 9, turning onto Mayfield Road,” said a man who filmed the assault.
“I was shocked at what I saw,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “Adrenaline was going. I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Police said the victim was in the left turn lane near Canton Street and Mayfield Road near downtown Alpharetta when she said she was slow to react to the green light. Police said Perry got out of his car and cussed at her before retreating to his Hyundai Elantra.
“He started hanging out the window and yelling at this lady,” the witness said.
When the woman tried to call 911, police said she missed another green light, which infuriated Perry. She told officers when she tried to crack open her window as he approached, it rolled all the way down. That’s when she was struck.
“My understanding is when he tried to flee the scene, he ended up colliding with another vehicle and drove off,” said Alpharetta Police Officer Jeff Ross.
Police said the witness video was a significant part of their investigation.
“Anything I can do to help,” the witness said. “I can’t believe what I saw. That was crazy.”
Perry is wanted on charges of battery, two counts of hit and run, and criminal trespass.
