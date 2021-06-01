ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. on the 60 block of Harwell Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady's medical examiner.
Homicide Investigators were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
