ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that two people to the hospital Monday night.
The shooting happened on the 100 block of Fairburn Road.
One of the victims was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
