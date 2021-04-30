ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man  dead outside of a barbershop in Decatur early Friday afternoon. 

The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a person shot call around 3 p.m. at a barbershop on Candler Road. 

Authorities this is a very active scene and to avoid the area. 

Very limited details have been released at this time, stay with CBS46 News on this developing story. 

